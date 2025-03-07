Georgia Football 2025 Schedule Could Cement a New Rivalry for Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 schedule could bring the emergence of a new rivalry amongst SEC schools.
Throughout their storied history, the Georgia Bulldogs have accumulated a handful of bitter rivals that have resulted in some hate-filled iconic games throughout the years. But the 2025 season could bring the emergence of a new rivalry for Georgia.
The Texas Longhorns will travel to Athens, Georgia, on November 15th, where they will play the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium for the first time in history. The Bulldogs bested the Longhorns twice last season, which included a dominating victory in Austin and an overtime finish in the SEC Championship.
On top of the exciting storyline of a rematch, the Longhorns are expected to be starting quarterback Arch Manning, who Georgia heavily pursued during his time as a high school recruit. Manning's return to Athens will be his first as a Longhorn and will be heavily followed by the fans and media.
Should the Bulldogs win, it will be the third consecutive victory over the Longhorns and will likely fill Texas' hate for the Dawgs that much more. Should the Longhorns win, the Dawgs disdain for Texas (and Arch Manning) will be greatly fueled.
Given that Texas is now a member of the SEC and these two programs are at the top of their game, the 2025 matchup between these two programs could cement the birth of a new rivalry between the Bulldogs and Longhorns.
