Georgia Football 2026 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
Potential 2026 NFL draft prospects to watch for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs just watched 13 of their former players get selected during the 2025 NFL draft. They were just two players shy of tying their draft record of 15 that was set back in 2022. Now looking ahead at the potential 2026 class, the Dawgs have yet another set of impressive prospects that could be headed to the league next year.
With that said, here are a few names to watch heading into the 2025 college football season who could become premiere prospects next class.
Christen Miller, DL
Miller surged onto the scene for Georgia last season. There were questions of what Georgia's defensive line would look like on the interior and Miller was a name that stepped up in a big way. He finished the season with 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. There's a good chance that by the end of the season, Miller is considered to be one of the top defensive line prospects for the 2026 class.
Daylen Everette, CB
Everette had the opportunity to go to the draft after this past season, but elected to return for another year at Georgia. In 2024, he emerged as what looks to be the next star defensive back to come out of Athens. He finished the season with three interceptions, 58 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Many expect Everette to test well when he does officially make the leap to the professional football league, so if he has another productive season in 2025, there's a good chance he is one of the top cornerbacks in the class.
Colbie Young, WR
Georgia needs a big season out of Young. They spent the majority of the 2024 season without a true X-receiver and Young is set to fill that void this season. On top of that, there are already some questions about who the top wide receiver prospects are heading into next year's draft.
Based on Georgia's G Day performance, it appears that this year's offense is really going to focus in on deep shots down the field and relying on guys to win on the outside. That fits into what Young brings to the roster and if it results in a productive season, he could be a prospect that NFL teams become very interested in.
CJ Allen, LB
Death, taxes and Georgia developing linebackers into NFL prospects. Allen fits the mold of what Georgia has produced at the linebacker position. Last season, he finished with 76 tackles and three tackles for loss.
It's safe to assume that Allen will only continue to get better as he earns more experience throughout his career and with the reputation Georgia has built at linebacker over the years, it's safe to assume NFL teams will be keeping tabs on him this season.
Daniel Harris, CB
Harris has everything NFL teams dream about when it comes to the cornerback position. The frame, the speed and multiple years of experience playing in the SEC. He appears to be set to be the starting corner opposite of Everette this season, and if he continues to play the ball and cover as well as he did during the spring game, it would be no surprise to watch him launch up draft boards this season.
