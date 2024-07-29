Georgia Football Adds Staff Member From In-State Rival
The Georgia Bulldogs have just added a member to its staff ahead of the 2024 season. But his fomer job location may raise some eyebrows.
Of the many constants in college football, change is perhaps the most prevalent in the offseason. Roster changes, changes in philosophy, and changes in coaching staff. The Georgia Bulldogs are no exception to this tradition and have added to their highly talented coaching staff this week.
Their latest addition comes from an in-state rival who is quite familiar with the Bulldogs. Andrew Thacker, the Jackets former defensive coordinator has reportedly joined the Bulldogs’ staff in an off-field role.
Thacker was a four-year starter as a safety at Furman and has had multiple coaching stints with notable programs such as UCF, Oklahoma State, and the Atlanta Falcons. It is unclear what his specific role will be with the Bulldogs, but his added experience will likely make a positive impact on the Bulldogs’ roster.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
