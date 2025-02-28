Georgia Football Announces Date for 2025 NFL Pro Day
The Georgia Bulldogs have revealed what day they will be holding their annual pro-day camp for upcoming NFL prospects.
The college football offseason is in full swing as teams are continuing to train, scheme, and build depth in preparation for the upcoming 2025 season. As teams are gearing up for the regular season, departing prospects have set their sights on the NFL Draft. One of the biggest ways that players attempt to raise their draft stock is by performing well at their school’s pro-day.
The University of Georgia has announced that its 2025 Pro-Day will be held on March 12th at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the facility where the Bulldogs practice.
Pro days are an event hosted by collegiate teams where upcoming NFL prospects meet with scouts and coaches to perform a handful of position-based drills and exercises to offer pro teams an in-person look at a player's abilities. They are also an excellent opportunity for players who did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine.
