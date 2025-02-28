Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Announces Date for 2025 NFL Pro Day

The Georgia Bulldogs have revealed what day they will be holding their annual pro-day camp for upcoming NFL prospects.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during Georgia s Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. News Joshua L Jones
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during Georgia s Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
The college football offseason is in full swing as teams are continuing to train, scheme, and build depth in preparation for the upcoming 2025 season. As teams are gearing up for the regular season, departing prospects have set their sights on the NFL Draft. One of the biggest ways that players attempt to raise their draft stock is by performing well at their school’s pro-day. 

The University of Georgia has announced that its 2025 Pro-Day will be held on March 12th at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the facility where the Bulldogs practice.

Pro days are an event hosted by collegiate teams where upcoming NFL prospects meet with scouts and coaches to perform a handful of position-based drills and exercises to offer pro teams an in-person look at a player's abilities. They are also an excellent opportunity for players who did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine.

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

