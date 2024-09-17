Georgia Football Bye Week To-Do List Ahead of Alabama Game
Georgia football's to-do list during the bye week ahead of the Alabama game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a scare against the Kentucky Wildcats as they scraped by their first conference opponent by a final score of 13-12. Georgia did not look like themselves in their first conference game of the season, and now they have the bye week to fix any issues before they play Alabama in week five.
So as Georgia continues through their off-week, there is a list of things they need to improve upon before they make the trip to Tuscaloosa and face off against the top-five Alabama Crimson Tide.
1. Offensive Line
This pertains to multiple things. Georgia lost starting right guard Tate Ratledge during the Kentucky game he is expected to miss multiple weeks. Micah Morris stepped in to fill the void and he is the expected player to fill in that spot until Ratledge can return. The other topic of discussion is over at left tackle. On Saturday, Georgia struggled to maintain a clean pocket and execute on the left side of the offensive line and it could open the door for some competition at the spot. The offensive line has a play better as a whole for the offense to prevent performances like the one on Saturday from happening again.
2. Deep Shots
This was something that many labeled as an area the Bulldogs needed to improve on during this offseason. Georgia doesn't have an issue getting guys open to create deep shot opportunities but they have not consistently hit them. Georgia had a couple of opportunities against Kentucky to hit big plays and push the ball down the field, but they couldn't quite connect. If Beck and the receiving corps can start getting on the same page and consistently hitting their explosive opportunities, this offense will reach new heights.
3. Defensive Line Health
Georgia has been banged up since the start of the season at defensive line. Warren Brinson, Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Hall and Mykel Williams have all missed time this season. It has put players like Christen Miller and Nazir Stackhouse in tough situations by forcing them to play a lot of snaps. Miller and Stackhouse played well against Kentucky and have throughout the season, but more depth is needed down the stretch of the season. If the Bulldogs can get back even just a couple of those names for the Alabama game, they will be in a much better position from a depth perspective.
