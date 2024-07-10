Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Cancels Future Season Openers Against UCLA

After a mutual decision between the two universities, the Georgia Bulldogs home and home series against UCLA has been canceled.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Genera overall view of B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover during the playing of the national anthem with a United States flag on the field before the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners at Rose Bowl Stadium. Georgia defefated Oklahoma 54-48 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins have mutually agreed to cancel their regular season matchups that were set to take place in week one of the 2025 and 2026 college football seasons. The schools’ decisions to cancel the games come from the massive changes that have taken place in college football over the past few seasons. 

Originally the Dawgs were set to travel to Pasadena in 2025 to open the season against the Bruins, then return to Athens to host UCLA in 2026. With those games now canceled, Georgia has announced that it will be opening the 2025 season against Marshall. The school has yet to announce its replacement for the 2026 season. 

The news comes as a massive disappointment to many UGA fans who were excited to travel to California to watch the Dawgs play. Georgia’s recent history in the state of California has also been extremely fruitful as the Bulldogs’ last appearance in the state was the team’s historic beatdown of TCU in the 2023 national championship game. 

Unfortunately, with the ever-changing landscape in the sport of college football. It is highly unlikely the Bulldogs and Bruins will face off in the regular season anytime soon. 

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

