Georgia Football Cancels Future Season Openers Against UCLA
After a mutual decision between the two universities, the Georgia Bulldogs home and home series against UCLA has been canceled.
The Georgia Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins have mutually agreed to cancel their regular season matchups that were set to take place in week one of the 2025 and 2026 college football seasons. The schools’ decisions to cancel the games come from the massive changes that have taken place in college football over the past few seasons.
Originally the Dawgs were set to travel to Pasadena in 2025 to open the season against the Bruins, then return to Athens to host UCLA in 2026. With those games now canceled, Georgia has announced that it will be opening the 2025 season against Marshall. The school has yet to announce its replacement for the 2026 season.
The news comes as a massive disappointment to many UGA fans who were excited to travel to California to watch the Dawgs play. Georgia’s recent history in the state of California has also been extremely fruitful as the Bulldogs’ last appearance in the state was the team’s historic beatdown of TCU in the 2023 national championship game.
Unfortunately, with the ever-changing landscape in the sport of college football. It is highly unlikely the Bulldogs and Bruins will face off in the regular season anytime soon.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
