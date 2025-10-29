Georgia Football Coach Predicted to Be Florida Gators Next Hire
Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been predicted to be the next head coach of the Florida Gators.
College football programs across the country have wasted no time at all to search for their next head coach. The SEC went an entire offseason without a head coach being relieved of their duties, and before the month of November, three of them have already been fired. Considering the season isn't over, there's a good chance more will be added to the list.
LSU's Brian Kelly is the latest name to be fired. He came after Florida's Billy Napier and Arkansas' Sam Pittman. Penn State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are also searching for new head coaches. Given that information, it only seems likely that coaches on Georgia's staff will be targeted to fill some of the positions.
One name in particular that has been floated around for the last couple of years is Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. There was a time when he was named a candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinating job, and last season, he interviewed for the head coaching job at North Carolina. Now, Schumann has been pinned as the next head coach for an SEC program.
CBS's Tom Fornelli predicted the next hires for some of the power four jobs, and Schumann was predicted to be the next head coach of the Florida Gators.
Who Will Florida's Next Head Coach Be?
If that were to happen, it would be a bit of a controversial move for Schumann. For a coach to spend ten years at Georgia and then take a job with one of the program's biggest rivals would certainly spark a lot of conversation. Given how patient Schumann has been throughout his coaching career, he appears to be very selective about what his next move would be as a coach. Jumping down to Florida doesn't fit that line of thinking.
Kirby Smart was very similar during his climb as a coach. He remained tied to Nick Saban for many years as a coach until the perfect opportunity opened for him to make the jump to Georgia. Perhaps Schumann views that Florida job as that, but the Gators seem to have their sights set on hiring someone with experience as a head coach.
The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Gators this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, for their annual neutral site matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET and the game will be broadcasted on ABC.