Georgia Football Commit Jared Curtis Makes Exciting Promise to Bulldog Fans
Georgia quarterback Commit Jared Curtis has made an exciting promise to Bulldog fans.
The Georgia Bulldogs have pieced together a very promising 2026 recruiting class and the headliner of the group is quarterback Jared Curits. The Tennessee native chose the Bulldogs over the Oregon Ducks back in May.
When a player of Curtis' caliber commits to any school, the next worry is making sure the program holds onto the player. Based on one of the latest interviews The Tennesseean did with the five-star prospect, it doesn't sound like Georgia has anything to worry about.
"I will be at every home game this year," Curtis said. "I'll watch those games and I will start paying more attention to their games away as well. So I'm excited for that."
Curtis is rated as the fifth-best player in the country, the second-best quarterback in the class and the number one player in the country, according to composite rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily