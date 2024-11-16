Georgia Football Commit Plans to Reclassify to 2025 Recruiting Class
Georgia football commit Dominick Kelly has announced he is reclassifying to the 2025 recruiting class.
The Georgia Bulldogs are working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class and they just added another name to the list. Cornerback Dominick Kelly committed to Georgia back in July of this year as a 2026 recruit, but he has now announced he is reclassifying to the 2025 class.
Kelly is rated as a four-star prospect. In the 2026 class, he was rated as the 208th-best player in the country, the 16th-best cornerback and the 34th-best player in the state of Florida. The IMG Academy product was at one point committed to USC but then flipped to Georgia in July.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
- Elijah Griffin, DL
- Rasean Dinkins, S
- CJ Wiley, WR
Other Georgia News:
