Georgia Football Could Achieve Something Unprecedented in the 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to achieve something that they have never done in their program history.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a historic run since the turn of the decade, accomplishing feats that the program has never achieved before. As the Dawgs 2025 season fast approaches, the Bulldogs will have another opportunity to achieve program history. This time in Tennessee's historic Neyland Stadium.
Since the two programs first met in 1899, Tennessee and Georgia have traded blows in a series that the Dawgs currently lead 29-23-2. But although these two programs have been playing each other for more than a century, the Bulldogs have never amassed five consecutive wins over the Vols in their Neyland stadium.
That has the opportunity the change this season, however, as the Bulldogs will face the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on week three of the 2025 college football season. Georgia is on a four-game win streak in the venue, which dates back all the way to Kirby Smart's second season as head coach in 2017.
In those four victories, Georgia has held Tennessee to just over 10 points a game and has won by an average margin of victory of 28 points. But winning in Knoxville will not be an easy task for the Dawgs this year as it will be the team's first SEC road game of the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs and Volunteers will face off on Saturday, September 13th in Neyland Stadium. A kickoff time and TV broadcast for this game has yet to be revealed.
