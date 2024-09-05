Georgia Football Defensive Players to Watch vs Tennessee Tech
Three Georgia football defensive players to watch vs Tennessee Tech during week two.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a dominating win against the Clemson Tigers this past weekend and now they get a breather week as they will play their first home game of the season against Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs rotated in a lot of players against Clemson on both sides of the balls, so it can be expected that the same will occur on Saturday. With that being said, here are three defensive players to keep an eye on during Saturday's contest:
Justin Williams, LB
Georgia had quite a few true freshmen that flashed during Saturday's win against Clemson. They played eleven of them against the Tigers and Williams was one of them. The big play he made came later in the football game in the fourth quarter when he flashed behind the line of scrimmage for a tackle for loss, meeting 235-pound Phil Mafah for a 2-yard loss. Williams and his freshman counterpart Justin Cole are virtually impossible to miss when they enter the lineup. Both standing north of 6'3, both with extremely long arms, both bringing memories of a certain first-rounder... Quay Walker, regarding size, speed, and length,
Joenel Aguero, STAR
Malaki Starks looked like an All-American at STAR a week ago. Now, Malaki Starks tends to look like an All-American wherever he's at on the football field. Still, there must be a reason Joenel Aguero was the presumed starter at this position all offseason leading up to 2024 before he suffered a soft tissue injury in the lead up to the Clemson matchup. Seeing Aguero's 2024 debut is something many are intrigued about. Aguero was formally the No. 2 ranked safety in the country behind only Caleb Downs entering college, and playing the STAR should allow him to make plenty of five-star flash plays.
Jordan Thomas, DT
Georgia is likely going to be without Jordan Hall and Xavier McLeod for another game it appears, and though Nazir Stackhouse and Christen Miller played exceptionally well against Clemson, this is a great chance to get them some recovery time. Jourdan Thomas was one of the first young defensive linemen to hear his name called against Clemson and the 6'6, 325 pound DT has plenty of promise in his future. Saturday could be an opportunity to see some flashes from the freshman.
