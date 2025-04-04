Georgia Football Depth Chart - What We Know About the Defense
Today, we unload everything we know about the Georgia Football Depth Chart.
The Georgia Bulldogs are nearly a week away from their annual G-Day game that will take place on Saturday, April 12. That also means Georgia is over the halfway point for spring practice, and the team has a better idea of what their depth chart looks like as they head into the 2025 college football season.
With that being said, here's what we here at Georgia Bulldogs on SI think the defensive depth chart looks like at this point in the spring.
Nose Tackle
1. Xavier McLeod
2. Jourdan Thomas / Nasir Johnson / Nhamdi Ogboko
Several young players are competiting to be the second stringer behind Xavier McLeod, who sources have indicated has had a really solid spring and consistently makes plays.
Defensive Tackle
1. Christen Miller - OUT This Spring
2. Jordan Hall
3,. Elijah Griffin
4. JJ Hanne
We here at Bulldogs on SI have heard tremendous things about the freshman, Elijah Griffin and they expect him to play this season. The most vital spring in this position group, however, is from Jordan Hall. He's finally healthy enough to practice consistently, and Georgia needs a big season from him.
JACK / DE
This is where the discussion gets intriguing because of all the injuries and departures in the room this offseason. Gabe Harris and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye are two players who will play both this season for Georgia who are out this spring. Sources have indicated, if they were truly healthy, the two EDGE defenders at the moment would be Gabe Harris and Quintavious Johnson.
- Justin Greene (DE)
- Quintavious Johnson (DE/JACK)
- Isaiah Gibson (DE/JACK)
- Darren Ikinnagbon (DE/JACK)
- Chase Linton (JACK)
- Kristopher Jones (JACK)
- Chris Cole (JACK)
Mike and Will
1. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson
2. Justin Williams and Chris Cole
3. Terrell Foster and Zayden Walker / Anthony Kruah
STAR
1. Joenel Aguero
2. Kyron Jones
3. Jaiden Harris
The STAR position is another position that Georgia is still seemingly searching for depth and answers at at this time. Sources have even indicated that a corner like Daylen Everette could bump into the slot on obvious passing downs if need be.
Cornerbacks:
1. Daylen Everette
2. Daniel Harris / Ellis Robinson / DeMello Jones
From everything sources that have told Bulldogs on SI, with Everette out this spring due to a sports hernia, there's been little to no obvious separation of reps between Harris, Robinson, and Jones. The three are heavily rotating all spring with little to no separation among them. It's a good problem to have, one that they don't have at many positions.
Safety
1. KJ Bolden
2. JaCorey Thomas
3. Zion Branch
4. Adrian Maddox
5. Jaiden Harris
If Georgia had to play today, JaCorey Thomas would start alongside KJ Bolden. However, Zion Branch seems to be playing his way into the discussion by the day.
