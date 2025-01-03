Georgia Football DT, Nazir Stackhouse Makes Decision on NFL Draft
Georgia Bulldog DT, Nazir Stackhouse says thank you to Dawg Nation and the Bulldog faithful. Here's what's next for Stackhouse.
Georgia defensive tackle, Nazir Stackhouse returned to Georgia for his redshirt senior season in Athens, and now he's headed to the NFL according to his social media feeds, posting a thank you note to the Georgia faithful.
After serving in a reserve role during his first two seasons in Athens, Stackhouse took on the unenviable task of replacing 2021 Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis in the middle of Georgia's defensive line. However, the Stone Mountain, Georgia native put together such a strong performance throughout the 2022 season that he was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team at SEC Media Days in July. After another solid year anchoring the middle of the Georgia defense in 2023, Stackhouse was named to the All-SEC Second Team. Entering the 2024 season, the 6-foot-3, 320-pounder has started 28 consecutive games for Georgia .
