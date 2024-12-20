Georgia Football Earns Visits from Big Time Transfer Portal Duo
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to earn a visit from two big-time transfer portal players.
The NCAA transfer portal has been active over the last couple of weeks and the Georgia Bulldogs have been working on making some new additions to their roster. They recently had a visit with Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key and now another wide receiver and his teammate are expected to take a visit to Athens.
According to Matt Zenitz with 247, USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch are both expected to take visits to Georgia. The two brothers have spent the last two seasons at USC and both elected to enter the portal this offseason. There is some belief that the two would like to transfer to the same school.
Georgia has been in the process of potentially taking a wide receiver and safety in this transfer portal class, which makes them a fit to land the Branch brothers. This past season, Zachariah finished the season with 47 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two seasons, he racked up 78 receptions for 823 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Zion had 19 tackles and a sack this past season. Over his career at USC, he had 41 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Georgia is obviously not the only school in the mix for the USC duo but if they do indeed land a visit from both prospects, it will put them in a good spot to potentially land them in Athens.
