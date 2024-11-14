Georgia Football Equipment Staff Reveals Uniforms for Tennessee Game
The Georgia Bulldogs equipment staff has seemingly revealed which threads the Dawgs will wear on Saturday night.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from one of the most important matchups of their 2024 regular season as they host the top-10 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in what is essentially a "win or go home" style game for the Dawgs.
In hopes of making Saturday night's environment as hostile as possible for the Vols, fans attending the game have been encouraged to wear black. This has sparked rumors that the Bulldog players may also dawn their iconic black jerseys during the game. However, the hopes of this rumor being true have sk=limmed greatly following the UGA Equipment Staff's latest post.
The Dawgs will seemingly be wearing their traditional red jerseys on Saturday night. However, those who pay close attention to the post may notice a black jersey hanging in the corner and that the song "Paint it Black" is featured throughout the video. Is this a subtle hint, or just another troll job by the equipment staff?
The answer as to which jersey the Dawgs will wear will be revealed Saturday night when the Dawgs and Vols kickoff at 7:30 p.m. This will be Georgia's first home game in over 30 days.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
