Georgia Football Extends Record Setting Home Win Streak After Win vs Marshall
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended their record setting home win streak after their win vs Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off their 2025 college football season on Saturday against Marshall. The Dawgs picked up a win, and while it wasn't against one of the nation's top teams, it was still a very significant win for the Bulldogs.
Saturday's win marks the 32nd straight win at home for the Dawgs. That is the longest active streak in college football, and it continues as a program record. Heading into Saturday, the next longest active streak was Washington, sitting at 20 straight home victories.
The last time Georgia lost a home game was all the way back in 2019 when Georgia fell to South Carolina. The Bulldogs have since gone on a remarkable streak and have proven they have one of the best home atmospheres in college football.
The Dawgs will have the opportunity to continue their streak next weekend against Austin Peay. Following that, it will be a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide that will decide if Georgia's win streak remains intact. The last time Alabama made the trip to Athens was all the way back in 2015, when the Crimson Tide handled Georgia en route to a victory.
With the win against Marshall, Kirby Smart also moves to 10-0 in week one football games as a Georgia's head coach. A decade of dominance from Coach Smart as a he continues his historic run with the Bulldogs.
Georgia will play Austin Peay next Saturday at home. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET.
