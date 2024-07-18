Georgia Football Fans Are in a Peculiar Situation Heading Into the 2024 Season
As the 2024 season gets closer, the Georgia Bulldogs have found themselves in a peculiar situation.
In the Southeastern region of the United States, it is hard to argue that any sport other than college football reigns supreme. The passionate fans, cathedral-like stadiums, and iconic traditions help bring the phrase “It just means more” to life every Saturday and give millions of fans something to be proud of.
One of the most identifiable characteristics that makes college football unique is the passionate rivalries that fuel year-long arguments between fan bases. Having a most hated team is almost essential to a school’s identity. Most of the time, these rivalries are fueled by regionality, history, and sometimes a back-and-forth feud where teams have traded wins each season.
This brings us to the Georgia Bulldogs, a team that many believe is the “top dawg” in the college football world and has won two of the three last national titles while managing to not lose a single regular season game in more than 1,300 days. The Bulldogs’ recent success has almost undoubtedly put them in the crosshairs for numerous teams. Yet, the current state of the sport has made identifying Georgia’s “most hated” rival for the 2024 season extremely difficult.
But this does not mean Georgia does not have foes. In fact, the Bulldogs will play in multiple rivalry games this season against teams such as Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. But the Dawgs have been extremely dominant in these rivalries, boasting a combined record of 33-9 against these opponents over the past 10 years. Making the ability to “hate” these teams slightly more difficult for fans of the Red and Black.
And while there are also teams on Georgia’s 2024 schedule the Dawgs haven’t necessarily been dominant against (Texas and Alabama) it’s hard to make the case that either of these teams are Georgia’s largest rivals given Texas and Georgia haven’t played in over 5 seasons and Alabama will be in its first season with a new head coach.
Think of it this way, if you were to ask an Alabama fan which team they hated most, they would almost certainly tell you Auburn. An Oklahoma fan would say Texas, an Ohio State fan would say Michigan, a Mississippi State fan would say Ole Miss, and so on. But asking Georgia fans who their most hated rival was would most likely spark a multitude of wide-ranging answers with varying, yet legitimate reasonings as to why that team in particular should be the Dawgs' "biggest rival".
Georgia won’t have to look far this year to find a handful of teams that would love nothing more than to defeat the Bulldogs on the gridiron. But the Dawgs do find themselves in an interesting situation given that they don’t seem to have a clear-cut, most bitter, and hated foe for the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
