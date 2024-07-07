Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Flips Extremely Talented Cornerback to 2025 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a commitment from yet another highly talented prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

Christian Kirby II

As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum continues to be paying off, as they have landed another extremely talented prospect.

Shamari Earls, a 4-star cornerback from Chester, Virginia has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Earls was originally committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks but has now joined the Dawgs’ 2025 recruiting class and will look to make a major impact on Georgia's historically great defense. 

With the addition of Hayward, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 18 players committed and their class ranks in the top-5 in the nation. 

Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits 

  • Elyiss Williams, TE 
  • Jadon Perlotte, LB
  • Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
  • Ethan Barbour, TE 
  • Ryan Montgomery, QB
  • Mason Short, OT
  • Stephon Shivers, DT
  • Bo Walker, RB
  • Thomas Blackshear, WR
  • Zayden Walker, LB
  • Talyn Taylor, WR
  • Dontrell Glover, IOL
  • Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Landon Roldan, WR
  • Shamari Earls, CB

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Published |Modified
Christian Kirby II

