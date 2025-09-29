Georgia Football Has an Offensive Star Emerging This Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have an offensive star emerging this season.
Georgia did not the result that it wanted this past weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but if there was a positive to takeaway from this game, it's that the Bulldogs appear to have an offensive star emerging.
In the early portion of the game, running back Nate Frazier fumbled in Georgia's own end that was recovered by Alabama and led to the Crimson Tide kicking a field. Chauncey Bowens was then inserted as the lead back for Georgia for the remainder of the game, and he walked away with a very impressive game.
On 12 attempts, Bowens rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown while also averaging 9.9 yards per carry. His day included a 49-yard run that helped Georgia get into scoring position. His season total is now at 41 attempts for 240 yards, three touchdowns and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry on the season.
Georgia came into the season knowing that had some talent stowed away in the running back room and Bowens has emerged as a star on offense. He has remained as the number two option in the run game behind Frazier, but at the very least after Saturday, Bowens earned some more attempts throughout the rest of the season.
The second year running back is one of many young players on offense for Georgia this season who have a pivotal role, and Bowens looks the part of a star that is emerging for the Bulldogs.
Georgia came into this season saying they wanted to run the ball better and Bowens has certainly helped the Dawgs deliver on what they preached all offseason.
As quarterback Gunner Stockton continues to develop and find his groove in the passing attack, it's nice to know that Georgia has a safety blanket in Bowens in the run game.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily