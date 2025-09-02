Georgia Football Has Found a Missing Piece of the Offense
The Georgia Bulldogs have found a missing piece of the offense.
While Georgia didn't show a whole lot on Saturday vs Marshall, fans and observers got their first look at this year's Georgia team. A 45-7 victory is exactly what you expect from one of the nation's top teams in a matchup like that.
One thing that was noticeable for Georgia on offense this weekend is that they found a missing piece of the offense this offseason, and that missing piece was Zachariah Branch.
What has Georgia's offense been missing? A guy in the wide receiver room who can create explosive plays after the catch. Branch did it twice on Saturday: Once on a screen pass on third down that he took for over 30 yards, breaking multiple tackles, and the second time on a swing route where he defied multiple angles and took it for six points.
Georgia hasn't had that on the roster since Ladd McConkey, is only two years ago at this point, but it was noticeable last season that the Bulldogs didn't have a guy who could do what Branch did last season.
Now, it's important to note that this is a piece Georgia had been missing. Not the final piece but rather just a part of the offense, fans should be ecstatic to see return this season. The Dawgs needed a spark in the wide receiver room this season, and they certainly got that from Branch on Saturday. Three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown is as electric as it gets.
