Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has updated the injury report following the win over Mississippi State.
Georgia football is moving on to the Texas matchup after a 41-31 win over Mississippi State this past weekend. It wasn't the cleanest of days defensively for Georgia but the offense was successful and was the shining factor in the football game. Now heading into the Texas game as a slight underdog, Georgia is hoping to get some players back this weekend to face the Longhorns.
One of the keynote injuries that occurred on Saturday was running back Branson Robinson going down with what looked to be a lower body injury. Robinson returned this season after missing all of the 2023 year due to a knee injury. He has been a contributor in the run game for Georgia this season and with running back Roderick Robinson still rehabbing a turf toe injury, another hit to the running back room would not be ideal. Head coach Kirby Smart updated the injury report on Monday following Saturday's game:
Georgia Football Injury Report 10/14/24
Branson Robinson: "branson has an MCL, I don't know how many weeks it'll be, he will not be able to play this week. Timeline is impossible to tell becaasue the MCL will have to repair itself. It was not the same leg injury that he had. It's a different."
Jared Wilson:
Smael Mondon:
Tate Ratledge:
Jordan Hall:
Georgia will travel to Austin, Texas this weekend to play the Longhorns. The game will be broadcasted on ABC and kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET. College Gameday also announced that they will on site for the highly anticipated matchup.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily