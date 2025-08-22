Georgia Football in a Rare Situation With Gunner Stockton as the Starting QB
The Georgia Bulldogs are in a very rare situation with Gunner Stockton as the starting quarterback.
While the starting quarterback has not officially been named for the Georgia Bulldogs yet, it is presumed to be Gunner Stockton. Him being the starter also puts the Dawgs in a very rare situation this year. Rare compared to other college football programs across the country.
With NIL being as big of a factor as it is now in college sports, people want to know how much players are making to play for a team, or perhaps how much they were paid to transfer to a certain school. Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is reportedly playing for Miami this season for $4 million to provide some perspective.
When these lists of highest-paid quarterbacks in college football are put out though, one name that you will not see is Stockton. In fact, you likely won't see him included on any NIL earnings list. It's not because Stockton isn't talented enough or worth a lump sum of money.
It's also not because he is a first-year starting quarterback. Michigan's true freshman quarterback reportedly committed to the Wolverines for a deal that exceeded $10 million. Other young starting quarterbacks in college football will be making more than $1 million in their first year with the program.
So for Georgia to have a starting quarterback on their roster that likely costs less than the average starter at the power four level is a bit of luxury. Why you might ask? Well the Bulldogs managed to snag names like Noah Thomas, Zachariah Branch and Elo Modozie out of the transfer portal this offseason. Players that were starters at other college football programs, two of which were starters at another power four school.
Georgia's acquisitions this past year cannot be directly tied to the fact that Georgia may not be paying the typical price for a starting quarterback, but it's safe to assume that it likely didn't hurt their chances to adding some of the players that they did to the roster this year.
It's not out of the ordinary for Georgia to have one of the most talented rosters in college football, but for this season, some of the talent that Bulldogs is likely a byproduct of who they have at quarterback this season.
