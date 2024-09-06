Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Injury Report vs Tennessee Tech

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates after a tackle with linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are 53.5 point favorites Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium as they host Tennessee Tech. It's the first home game of the season and it's potentially a good opportunity for Georgia to look to get healthy. They aren't as banged up as years before here in just week two of the football season. However, they are thin at certain positions such as defensive tackle.

Kirby Smart's comments on the injury report entering week two.

  • "Joenel (Aguero) was close to being able to play and worked out before the game. I thought he might be able to go in case of an emergency. "
  • Warren (Brinson) got a little bit of an ankle/contusion but couldn't go.
  • Mykel (Williams) has an ankle sprain, it's grade 2 so he will be week to week but it will not be long term.
  • Jordan (Hall) is back running and has really attacked his rehab process. He was in with Ron Courson at 5:30 AM Saturday before we left for Clemson. I've been proud of the way he's handled this.

  • Mykel Williams, DE (Ankle) - OUT
  • Roderick Robinson, RB (Toe) - OUT
  • Jordan Hall, DT (Leg) - Doubtful
  • Warren Brinson, DT (Ankle/Lower Body) - Doubtful
  • Xavier McLeod, DT (Abdominal) - Doubtful
  • Joenel Aguero, DB (Hamstring) - Probable
  • Trevor Etienne, RB - Likely

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
  • Game time: 2:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

