Georgia Football: "It's time for Kirby Smart to get back to the basics" Per ESPN
ESPN claims that it is time for Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart to get back to the basics.
The 2024-2025 college football season came to a close Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes were crowned national champs. The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a season in which they had somewhat of a disappointing end to their season but still managed to win the SEC title in the midst of a very difficult regular season schedule. Now their focus is set on regrouping and getting ready for another run at the title.
Despite Georgia having a relatively successful season in 2024, they had their fair share of flaws as well. The Dawgs led the nation in dropped passes, the offensive line was inconsistent and defensively they struggled with tackling at times. Not the typical things you hear about a Kirby Smart led Georgia team.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach released his way-too-early top 25 rankings for 2025 and he had the Dawgs placed at No. 5. And his recommendation for Georgia to see improvements next season was simple. Get back to the basics.
"The Bulldogs seemed a bit disjointed throughout much of the 2024 season, but they still won an SEC championship and reached the CFP for the fourth time in the past eight seasons," Schlabach wrote. "Stockton played well in his first start, a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinals. He will go into the offseason as the front-runner to replace Beck, who left for Miami. Georgia has to do a better job of blocking up front, catching the football and tackling on defense. It's time for Kirby Smart to get back to the basics."
As Schlabach noted, Georgia went digging into the portal this offseason to help fix some of those issues. They snagged wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas while also adding Zion Branch, Adrian Maddox and Jaden Harris to the safety room. The Dawgs also brought in an impressive haul of receivers in the 2025 recruiting class.
Now it's just a matter of Georgia putting in the efforts in the offseason on the football field to address those issues and improving in other areas to ensure they are back in the mix to make a run at the national title.
