Georgia Football Legend Not Buying the Arch Manning Hype at Texas
Former Georgia football player Aaron Murray is not buying the Arch Manning hype at Texas.
The SEC is set up to be loaded at quarterback this season. Names like LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina, Garrett Nussmeier at LSU and DJ Lagway at Florida are all reasons why. But perhaps no name is bigger than Arch Manning at Texas.
Fans have gotten a glimpse of Manning over the last two years at Texas but this year he is set to be the full-time starter for the Longhorns. The expectations are off the charts for the Manning legacy, but one former Georgia football player is not sold on the hype.
Aaron Murray was a great college quarterback in his own right. Murray still holds the record for the most career passing yards in the conference. So while everyone else is pushing the Manning Heisman hype, Murray is hitting the brakes.
“I am not sold, like so many of the other people are, that this guy is going to be the number one pick in NFL draft, that he’s going to just be unbelievable, that he’s going to be the next coming of Peyton and Eli, but that’s mobile,” Murray said on the SEC This Morning podcast. “And I said this last year during the season, too, because I was a big fan of Quinn Ewers heading into the season. I thought Quinn did some good stuff at times last season, but let’s be honest, Texas had probably the second or third best roster in America, probably the second or third. Why were they not competing for a national championship?"
Murray went on to say that if Ewers was holding the Longhorns back last season like many believed, why was Manning not inserted into the role?
“It was because Quinn was holding them back. Quinn did not perform to the level that I thought he could, and then you see now in the NFL Draft, I mean, he gets drafted in the seventh round? So even NFL scouts are saying, like, this guy’s just maybe not as good as anticipated coming out as a recruit, or maybe even two years ago.”
Georgia will get a first hand look at Manning this season as the starter as the Bulldogs will host the Longhorns on Nov. 15.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily