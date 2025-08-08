Georgia Football Linebacker Raylen Wilson Named Sleeper Prospect for 2026 NFL Draft
Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson has been named a sleep prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have another strong class of NFL draft prospects next year, but there might be one player on the roster who is flying under the radar.
ESPN's Jordan Reid made the claim that linebacker Raylen Wilson is a sleeper prospect to watch for the Bulldogs this year. In fact, Reid is a big fan of both Wilson and CJ Allen, and thinks they might be the best linebacker duo in college football.
"Georgia's defense has had many dynamic linebackers in previous seasons, and Allen in next in line," Reid wrote. "At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, he's an active and urgent defender who finished with 76 tackles and an interception during his sophomore campaign. Wilson and Allen are arguably the best pair of linebackers in the country."
Wilson is expected to start alongside Allen this season. In 2024, he tallied 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Both he and Allen will be true juniors this season and are expected to play two major roles on defense this year for the Bulldogs.
Georgia has developed linebackers at a high rate over the years thanks to defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Names like Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are the headliners who are now playing on Sundays with many more names who have also been drafted over the years. Now Wilson and Allen are looking to join that long list in 2026.
