Georgia Football Linebacker Smael Mondon Says He Met with Philadelphia Eagles
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon says he met with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Senior Bowl.
The NFL draft process has already begun and right now there are a bunch of former college football players showcasing their talents at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week. The Georgia Bulldogs have a few players participating this week and one of the defensive players has been making a lot of positive noise this week.
Linebacker Smael Mondon is a name that has caught people's eyes this week. Whether it's been dropping back into coverage, showing his lateral quickness or showcasing his understanding of the game, Mondon has been proving why he should be a high-round pick in this year's draft. And to no surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles have already shown interest, according to Mondon.
On Wednesday morning, Mondon confirmed with Inside The Iggles that he has indeed spoken to Eagles scouts. "It would mean everything," Mondon said, "Going in there and seeing all of those familiar faces, it would feel good."
While Mondon will be placed in a new home later this year during the NFL draft, and that home might be Philadelphia, he made it very clear that Athens will always be his true home.
"[Georgia] means everything to me. I have the G tatted on my arm," Mondon said Tuesday afternoon. "It's my home, home state, I went to school there -- I have love for Georgia always."
If the Eagles do indeed draft Modnon, it would be a big scenery change for the former Bulldog, but it likely wouldn't feel that much different from his former team. The Bulldogs currently have a litany of former players showing out on the Eagles' defense as they get ready to play in the Super Bowl this year, and Mondon certainly seems to fit the mold of what the franchise has been looking for in players over the last few years.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily