Georgia Football Looking to Continue Impressive Streak in Week One
As Georgia's first game of the season approaches, the Dawgs will look to continue this impressive winning streak.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become one of college football's most consistent teams and as a result, have not a lot of football games as of late. While the Dawgs have racked up an impressive winning streak in the regular season, the team has also maintain an impressive win streak against non-conference foes.
The Bulldogs are on a five-season stretch of wins against non-conference opponents. The Dawgs' last loss to a team outside the SEC was Texas during the 2018 Sugar Bowl. The last regular season loss to a team that was out of conference was the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during Kirby Smart's inagural season in 2013.
Georgia will have the opportunity to defend this streak when they take on the Clemson Tigers in week one. Kickoff for the Dawgs and Tigers' matchup is currently set for noon in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the two teams' first meeting since the Dawgs' 10-3 victory over Clemson in the 2021 season opener.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily