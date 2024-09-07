Georgia Football Loses Commit in 2025 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a major recruit in their 2025 recruiting class. Here is what we know so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some disappointing news ahead of their home opener of the 2024 college football season as they have lost a commit to their 2025 recruiting class. Rashad Johnson, a safety from Bushnell, Florida has announced that he will be flipping his commitment to Texas A&M University.
Johnson is a 4-star prospect currently rated as the 391st player in the country and the 34th-best safety. He had been committed to Georgia since July 14th of this year, but it appears he will continue his football career elsewhere. It should also be noted that Johnson's last official visit was with Texas A&M.
While this is a disappointing loss for the Dawgs' recruiting class, the Bulldogs still have a litany of talent in their 2025 recruiting class. Georgia's class still ranks insde the top-5 and will surely have more highly talented additions in the future.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
