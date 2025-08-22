Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Loses Staff Member to Indiana Hoosiers

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost one of their staff members to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A detailed view of the Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A detailed view of the Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost one of their staff members to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Despite the fact the 2025 college football season starts tomorrow on Saturday, programs are still making staff hires. The latest one lured away a Georgia staff member as Georgia player personnel analyst Sales Pinckney is headed to Indiana as an assistant director of player personnel, according to Matt Zenitz.

Prior to going to Georgia, Pinckney also worked at UTEP and Austin Peay. Now he is joining the Hoosiers' staff.

Pickney played college football at Rhodes College for four years. He got his start in college coaching at Austin Peay in 2022 as a recruiting assistant. He then took a job at UTEP in 2024 as a defensive quality control and assistant scouting coordinator. Three months later, he took a job at Georgia as the player personnel analyst.

It has been a fast climbing career for Pinckney and his latest move and just another example of that.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to open their 2025 college football season against Marshall next Saturday. The game will be played at 3:30 PM ET and will be played in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they won the SEC Championship and made the college football playoffs.

The Dawgs will also be featuring a new name at quarterback this season. Gunner Stockton is slated to be the new guy under center. Head coach Kirby Smart is entering his 10th season with the program.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football