Georgia Football Loses Staff Member to Indiana Hoosiers
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost one of their staff members to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Despite the fact the 2025 college football season starts tomorrow on Saturday, programs are still making staff hires. The latest one lured away a Georgia staff member as Georgia player personnel analyst Sales Pinckney is headed to Indiana as an assistant director of player personnel, according to Matt Zenitz.
Prior to going to Georgia, Pinckney also worked at UTEP and Austin Peay. Now he is joining the Hoosiers' staff.
Pickney played college football at Rhodes College for four years. He got his start in college coaching at Austin Peay in 2022 as a recruiting assistant. He then took a job at UTEP in 2024 as a defensive quality control and assistant scouting coordinator. Three months later, he took a job at Georgia as the player personnel analyst.
It has been a fast climbing career for Pinckney and his latest move and just another example of that.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to open their 2025 college football season against Marshall next Saturday. The game will be played at 3:30 PM ET and will be played in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they won the SEC Championship and made the college football playoffs.
The Dawgs will also be featuring a new name at quarterback this season. Gunner Stockton is slated to be the new guy under center. Head coach Kirby Smart is entering his 10th season with the program.
