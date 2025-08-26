Georgia Football Offensive Freshmen to Watch This Season
Georgia freshmen to watch on offense during the 2025 college football season.
Freshmen having major roles on Georgia's roster may not happen all of the time, but it certainly can (insert Nate Frazier). If you show the coaching staff that you are too talented not to play then you will see the field in your first year. So with that said, here are a few true freshmen to keep watch of on offense this season.
Juan Gaston, OL
It's not much of a secret anymore, it seems. Gaston is going to play for Georgia this season, and there is a good chance he plays a lot. The Bulldogs have been needing a difference maker on the offensive line, considering the number of losses they had this offseason, and it looks like Gaston could very well be that.
Bo Walker, RB
The path to playing time for Walker isn't as quick as it was for Frazier last season, but he will definitely see the field this season. Frazier and Bowens will likely get the majority of the carries this season, but after that, it's a fight amongst the rest of the backs as to who will be next in line. Walker has certainly shown some flashes during fall camp to potentially earn those carries.
Ethan Barbour, TE
Elyiss Williams, the other freshmen tight end, has garnered a lot of attention this offseason, and rightfully so, but Barbour might see the field first. Barbour has been checking all of the boxes and has been doing all of the right things since he arrived at Georgia. That's not to say Williams hasn't, but Barbour came in as a bit more 'ready now' compared to Williams from a tight end prospect perspective. However, it should be no surprise if they both see the field early this season.
Talyn Taylor, WR
There is a lot of depth at wide receiver heading into this season, but Taylor might have to see the field anyways. The word around him is he is one of the most polished receiving prospects Georgia has had in quite a long time. So when that starts getting thrown around, it leads to the belief that he is going to see quite a bit of action this season as a freshman.
