Georgia Football Offensive Lineman Named to College Football Freaks List
Georgia football offensive lineman Micah Morris listed as one of the biggest freaks in college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to roll out one of college football's most talented rosters this season. The program has become an NFL talent pipeline since Kirby Smart's arrival, and this year is expected to be no different.
One question many people have about Georgia's roster this upcoming season and at the offensive line. The Bulldogs lost a handful of starters upfront, but according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Georgia will have one of college football's biggest freaks on the offensive line this season.
Feldman released a list of 101 biggest freaks in college football and Georgia's Micah Morris came in at No. 96 on the list.
"The 6-4, 330-pound redshirt senior is the guy the staff sees as the biggest Freak in the program," Feldman wrote. "Morris, who started five games last season, has done two reps on the bench of 420 pounds and squatted 505 for a double as well. He also vertical jumped 28 inches and broad jumped 8-6."
While Georgia will be replacing a multitude of starters this season, Morris does not lack experience. Over the last couple of seasons, Morris has rotated in at guard during games and this year he is expected to be a full-time starter.
Last season, Morris started in five games for Georgia and played in 12 total games. In 2023, he played in 13 out of 14 total games. A lot of experience earned that will pay off for Georgia this year.
