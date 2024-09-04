Georgia Football Offensive Players to Watch vs Tennessee Tech
Three Georgia football offensive players to watch vs Tennessee Tech this weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a dominating win against the Clemson Tigers this past weekend and now they get a breather week as they will play their first home game of the season against Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs rotated in a lot of players against Clemson on both sides of the balls, so it can be expected that the same will occur on Saturday. With that being said, here are three offensive players to keep an eye on during Saturday's contest:
Gunner Stockton, QB
This is the obvious name out of the bunch but it is also the most crucial. Stockton appears to be the guy in line to take over the starting quarterback job for Georgia next season and that means the reps he gets this season are important for his own development and for the fan base to gauge where he is at. Stockton got a good amount of playing time against Florida State, so it would be refreshing for the fans to see what a full offseason did for him.
Anthony Evans, WR
Georgia fans were expecting a big season out of Evans this year after how he ended the 2023 season, but he didn't get too much action in the offense on Saturday. Evans remained as the starting punt returner and Saturday feels like a good opportunity for him to have a breakout game. Whether it's making a play on special teams or Evans burning a defender for deep on Saturday, he's a name that Georgia fans should definitely be paying attention to on Saturday.
Daniel Calhoun, OL
Calhoun was one of the many freshmen this offseason that the staff was raving about. Georgia has a stout offensive line so barring any injury it's unlikely that he will see the field very much this season but Saturday seems like a golden opportunity for him to get his first run in a Georgia uniform. And if he plays anything close to what was said about him during the offseason, it could be fun to watch.
