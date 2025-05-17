Georgia Football Offers 2027 Quarterback Teddy Jarrard
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard.
While the Georgia Bulldogs are focusing on adding more names to their 2026 recruiting class, they are also starting to set their recruiting board up for the 2027 class. One name that has emerged as a target for the Dawgs is quarterback Teddy Jarrard, a prospect in the state of Georgia, who recently received an offer from the Bulldogs.
Jarrard is rated as a four-star prospect, the 271st-best player in the class, the 19th-best quarterback and the 34th-best player in the state of Georgia. Jarrard played at North Cobb Christian High School last season but it set to play for North Cobb High School this season.
The Bulldogs recently landed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the 2026 class and it looks like Jarrard is a name to watch for next year's cycle. Georgia becomes the third SEC school to offer Jarrard as Auburn and Arkansas have already gotten themselves into the mix.
Last season as a sophomore, Jarrard threw for 2,647 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also completed over 71 percent of his throws and averaged over two touchdowns per game.
The Bulldogs do not yet have a player committed for the 2027 class, but of course there is still a long way to go before that cycle of players starts to rattle off the board with the 2026 class being the main priority right now.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
