Georgia Football Opens as Slight Underdog to Texas Longhorns
Betting odds for the Georgia Bulldogs' historic regular season matchup with Texas have been revealed.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are scheduled for a historic regular season matchup on October 19th, as the two top-10 teams will meet as SEC opponents for the first time in college football history. While the game is still more than a week away, Vegas has already begun making its predictions as to who will emerge victorious.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs have opened as slight underdogs in this game as the Longhorns are currently 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for this matchup is presently set at 54.5 points.
The Longhorns bested the Bulldogs in their last meeting, which took place at the end of the 2018 season in the Sugar Bowl. Texas, led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, jumped to an early lead and were able to fend off the Bulldogs' efforts and finished with a 28-21 victory.
Both Georgia and Texas still have games on their schedule before this exciting matchup takes place. This means that we will likely see some dramatic movement on this line before October 19th. Kickoff for this contest is currently set for 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
