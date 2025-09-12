Georgia Football Optimistic Two Starters Will Play vs Tennessee
Georgia is optimistic that two offensive starters will play vs Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are dealing with several injuries ahead of Staurday's game against the Tennessee Volunteers. However, the latest reports suggest some positive news might be on the horizon for the Bulldogs.
Both starting offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene missed last week's game against Austin Peay. ON3's Chris Low recently reported that Georgia is 'optimistic' that both players will play this weekend.
When the official injury report was released on Wednesday. Greene was listed as "probable" and Gaston was listed as "questionable". Greene is a veteran starter for the Bulldogs, and Gaston is a true freshman who started week one for the Bulldogs. Both would be massive returns for Georgia as they head into a top 15 matchup against the Volunteers for their first conference game of the season.
It's also worth noting that Low reported true freshmen offensive linemen for the Tennessee Volunteers David Sanders will likely not play for Tennessee and will miss his third straight game of the season.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
According to FanDuel,the Bulldogs are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).
