Georgia Football Player Falls Out of First Round in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Georgia safety Malaki Starks falls out of the first round in the latest NFL mock draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs once again have a litany of players who are getting ready for the NFL draft in April. A few former Dawgs are being projected as first-round picks, but one of them might be seeing their stock fall as they fell out of the first round in the latest NFL mock draft.
CBS Sports released their latest first-round mock draft and they had two Georgia players going in the first round. Jalon Walker slid in at 9th overall to the New Orleans Saints and Mykel Williams was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Safety Malaki Starks was nowhere to be found in the first round though.
A possible explanation for this is South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori headlined the defensive back workouts at the NFL combine. The measurements were off the charts for the former Gamecock and he was placed at 24th overall to the Minnesota Vikings in the mock draft. However, Starks was by far the most impressive during the field drills at the combine and many still left very impressed with the former Bulldog.
Starks started all three years at Georgia and he has long been considered a future first-round pick. Perhaps NFL teams will target other needs in the first round outside of safety, but considering the safety group feels very top-heavy with Starks and Emmanwori leading the group, it seems like both will come off the board on day one.
Starks will have the opportunity to work out one more time at Georgia's Pro Day this Wednesday to help his draft stock one last time before the draft rolls around.
