Georgia Football Player Set to Make Their NFL Debut During Cowboys vs Eagles
Multiple former Georgia Bulldogs are set to make their NFL debut during the Cowboys vs Eagles game on Thursday night.
The college football season officially kicked off last weekend during week one, and this weekend, the NFL will be taking its turn. The first game of the 2025 NFL season will be played on Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. That also means a former Bulldog will be making their NFL debut.
For the Eagles, rookie linebacker Smael Mondon is listed as the second-string linebacker behind Zack Baun on their unofficial depth chart. Mondon was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles this year and it looks like he is expected to get some playing time in the first game of the season.
Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are all listed as starters for the Eagles. Linebacker Nakobe Dean will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means he will be eligbile to return in week four.
Another former Bulldog that will be on the field Thursday night is wide receiver George Pickens. He was traded to the Cowboys this offseason by the Pittsburgh Steelers after they acquired D.K. Metcalf. Pickens will now have the privilege of playing with the likes of Ceedee Lamb in Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' offense.
The Dawgs have siphoned in a lot of talent into the NFL over the years and the first game of the season will be a strong representation of that. There will be a total of four former Bulldogs starting in tonight's game, and it would be five if Dean were healthy.
