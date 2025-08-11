SI

Eagles Guard Landon Dickerson to Undergo Meniscus Surgery

However, the prognosis is good for Dickerson with the regular season less than a month away.

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury.
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will undergo minor knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury suffered on Sunday night, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The good news for Dickerson is that he is considered to be week-to-week with the injury and is planning to be available for the start of the regular season. Eagles fans can certainly breathe a sigh of relief after he was carted off the field during practice on Sunday.

In four seasons with Philadelphia, Dickerson has started 62 of the 63 games that he has played. He has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and helped anchor the franchise's offensive line last season en route to a Super Bowl.

