Georgia Football Players Dominating Active NFL 53-man Rosters
Former Georgia football players are littered across the NFL and they have one of the highest number of active players in the league.
Georgia's football program will be looking to take care of business tomorrow against Tennessee Tech to improve their 41-game regular season win streak and to move to 2-0 on the season. Georgia got their season started last weekend against Clemson and defeated them in dominating fashion. The NFL regular season started officially on Thursday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens with several former Bulldogs playing in that football game. They are just one of many former Bulldogs that will be taking an NFL field this season.
Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Georgia currently has 45 former players on active 53-man NFL rosters. It is the third most amongst all college programs. The Bulldogs have had 33 players drafted over just the last three years and the 2025 draft class is already shaping up to be another strong one.
College Programs With Most Players on Active NFL Rosters Per PFF:
- Alabama, 61
- Ohio State, 49
- Georgia, 45
- LSU, 39
- Michigan, 38
- Notre Dame, 36
- Penn State, 36
- Oklahoma, 33
- Texas, 31
- Clemson, 30
Georgia broke the NFL draft record during the 2022 draft after having 15 players selected within all seven rounds. However, some believe that they may even break that record next draft considering the amount of draft eligible talent they have on the roster this year.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily