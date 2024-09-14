Georgia Football Players Listed Out in Latest Injury Report

Dawgs Daily

Georgia football players listed out in latest release of the injury report ahead of the Kentucky game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are getting their conference schedule kicked off this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Kentucky lost their conference opener against South Carolina in a tough fashion by a final score of 31-6. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites coming into this one but rain is expected to be in the area during the football game which might impact the football game. With that being said, here are some defensive players to watch for Georgia this weekend.

This year the SEC released a new rule where teams are required to release injury reports ahead of each and every conference matchup, so Georgia and Kentucky have both released their list of injuries ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Georgia vs Kentucky Injury Report:

Georgia:
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Mykel Williams, DL, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Out
- Xzavier McLeod, DL, Questionable
- Warren Brinson, DL, Out

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will kickoff at 7:30 PM EST in Lexington at Kroger Field.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
  • Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

