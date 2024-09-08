Georgia Football Opens as Massive Favorites Over SEC Opponent
The Georgia Bulldogs open as massive betting favorites over their first SEC opponent of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their dominating week two win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and have turned their attention to their SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats. This will be the 78th total meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs dominate 63-12-2.
Georgia has started the 2024 season with two dominating wins and has securely held the No.1 ranking in the nation throughout the season. Their strong start through two games has caused the Dawgs to be massive favorites in their first road game of the season.
According to Vegas Insider, the Bulldogs are currently -21.5 point favorites over the Wildcats and are -4000 odds to win the game outright. This is the third straight time this season that the Bulldogs have opened as double-digit favorites over their opponents.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
