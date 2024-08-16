Georgia Football Players Shine During Preseason Game with Philadelphia Eagles
A few former Georgia Bulldogs shined during Thursday night's preseason game for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had a total of 33 players selected in the NFL draft over the last three years and one organization in particular has played a huge role in that. The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted five Georgia players over that same time span, and while they did not draft one this year, they signed running back Kendall Milton as an undrafted free agent. As they are still very young in their professional careers, a few of them had the opportunity to shine during Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Milton had his moment during the fourth quarter of the football game as he rushed the ball in for his first-ever touchdown at the NFL level. Milton was coming off of a solid debut with the Eagles during the first week of preseason games where he had nine carries for 39 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He had the most carries and rushing yards in that game.
It wasn't just Milton who had a good day though. Linebacker Nolan Smith picked up his second sack of the season last night after having one in the first week of preseason action as well. Smith is entering his second season with the organization and looks to be proving that he is worthy of a major role with the team.
Another Georgia linebacker had a good game with the Eagles as Nakobe Dean racked up four solo tackles and five total tackles. Dean is expected to see an increased role at linebacker this season for the Eagles as he is ramping up for his third season as a professional football player.
