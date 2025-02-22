Georgia Football Players that Need a Big Spring
Every position group for Georgia will be working relentlessly this spring to prove themselves and show Kirby Smart exactly who will be ready to take the field on August 30th, 2025, when the Bulldogs open the season against Marshall.
This spring is a time for players to fine-tune their skills, build chemistry, and push themselves to new levels of performance. Spring football for Georgia is an important session to have for the players, coaches and even fans to see what this Georgia team will look like.
With that said, here is a list of players that need to take some big steps forward during spring practice this year.
Gunner Stockton ( Quarterback):
Spring football is a crucial time for Georgia players to set the tone for the upcoming season, and certain individuals will need standout performances to ensure the team’s success. Gunner Stockton will have to make the most of every practice rep.
For him to take the next step as Georgia's quarterback, it's pivotal that he consistently makes the right decisions, whether that means checking into the best plays based on defensive alignment, signaling to receivers for route adjustments, or finding better run options when the defense presents the right box. Every moment in spring will be an opportunity for him to sharpen his instincts and develop a more fluid connection with the offense.
Ellis Robinson (Corner):
Then there’s Ellis Robinson, a player with immense talent that Georgia has been excited to unleash. For him to be a game changer, he’ll need to have a series of strong practices this spring. Whether it’s locking down one side of the field, taking on the opposing team’s top wideout, or stepping up in key run fits, Robinson has the chance to prove he’s ready to make an immediate impact. This spring will be a crucial time for him to demonstrate that he’s both mentally and physically prepared for a starring role in the secondary.
Georgia’s Offensive Line:
Finally, Georgia’s offensive line is another area that requires significant attention. Spring football will give this group the chance to find their rhythm in both run blocking and pass protection. Whether it’s establishing a dominating presence in the running game or perfecting the footwork and communication necessary for pass setting, the goal is clear: to make this offensive line one of the most formidable and cohesive units in the country.
If they can get into a groove this spring, they’ll set the stage for a successful offensive campaign that can open up the playbook and keep opposing defenses guessing.
Summary:
For all of these players—Stockton, Robinson, Offensive line, and every player on this Georgia roster for 2025 it’s not just about having a few good days; it’s about stacking solid performances throughout spring practice to build the confidence and consistency needed for the fall. Their development now will have a significant impact on Georgia’s success later.
