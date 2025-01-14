Georgia Football Players to Buy Stock in for 2025 College Football Season
Three Georgia players that Georgia fans need to be buying stock in ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are still waiting to officially hear from a couple of players in regards to their decision on the NFL, but for the most part, everyone kind of has an idea of what next year's team is going to look like. That even includes the starting quarterback job even though there will certainly be a competition this spring.
With that said though, there are some Georgia players entering the 2025 season that could very well have a big season. Players that if they had a stock market value on them today, they would be smart purchases because the value is only going to go up from here. So here are a few names that fans need to be buying stock in.
Gabe Harris, OLB
It's a thin position for Georgia after Damon Wilson elected to hit the portal, Jalon Walker entered the draft and Chaz Chambliss is likely headed in the same direction despite not having an official announcement from him. That leaves Harris as really one of the only players that has in-game experience, or at least a solid amount of it, on the roster. This past season he finished with four tackles for loss and two sacks and with an increase in opportunities for him, you expect those numbers to see an increase as well.
Joenel Aguero, STAR
Aguero was a starter for Georgia this season and played well. His name wasn't necessarily making the headlines and there wasn't a lot of chatter around his name, but Aguero had a very solid season in his first year starting. The trend for Georgia defensive backs tends to be consistent improvement over every single season and if that holds true for Aguero, he could very well become a focal point of Georgia's defense next year. It wouldn't be the first time Georgia's STAR was a high impact player.
Dillon Bell, WR
Bell is one of a few players who announced they are returning for another season. Many expected Bell to have a monster season in 2024 but things just didn't pan out that way. However, with some changes coming to the offense, it could be very beneficial for Bell. Those changes include talented wide receivers being added to the roster as Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Specifically, Thomas is being added to the roster because he can fill the X-position and allow Bell to play at Z, which is probably where he can be the most impactful. However, Bell had to be plugged into there due to circumstances last season.
If that is how things work out for Bell though, a big 2025 campaign could be on his doorstep.
