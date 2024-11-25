Georgia Football Potentially Becoming Most Dangerous Team in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs might be turning into the most dangerous team in college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs picked up another win this past weekend as they defeated UMass but not only that, they clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will now have the opportunity to play for a first-round bye in the expanded playoff. Georgia has had a couple of slip-ups this season and a spot in the conference championship game this season looked very unlikely just this week, but now they are in it, and they are starting to morph into a very dangerous team.
Early on in the season, Georgia was experiencing some offensive issues. Carson Beck was turning the ball over, wide receivers were struggling with drops and the offensive line was having some up and down performances. All the way until the Tennessee game Georgia was struggling with these things. However, in the last two games, Georgia's offense has been a smooth operation and one has to wonder if Georgia's offense is finally peaking.
Over the last two games, Beck has thrown for 644 yards, six touchdowns and completed 64 percent of his passes. He also has zero turnovers over the last two games. One of those games was against UMass, but seeing Beck and the offense operate the way they have over the last two weeks has been a refreshing sight for Georgia fans.
If the offense is starting to peak, then Georgia could be turning into the most dangerous team in college football. The defense has proven throughout the season that they are one of the best units in college football. They're top 15 in both points allowed and total yards allowed this season. They also have dominating performances against both Tennessee and Texas. If the offense starts getting up to speed with the defense, the Dawgs will be a team opponents don't want to see on their side of the playoff bracket this season.
