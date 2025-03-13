Georgia Football Practice Observation Notes
Notes from Georgia football's practice availability during spring football.
Spring football is in full swing in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs kick started practice earlier this week. Head coach Kirby Smart and a few players took the podium on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming year and on Thursday media members had the opportunity to observe a portion of practice.
Georgia Bulldogs on SI was on the scene and are here some noteworthy takeaways from Georgia's second spring practice of the year:
Georgia Football Practice Notes:
- Freshman QB Ryan Montgomery was working with the wide receivers. Montgomery was in a knee brace but a participant at practice
- Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Millender and Colter Ginn were off to the side going through drills
- Darren Ikinnagbon, Gabe Harris, Quintavius Johnson, Kris Jones and Chase Linton were working with Coach Uzo-Diribe. Ikinnagbon already looks like he could play tomorrow body size wise.
- Feel it's worth noting that freshman wide receiver Landon Roldan was repping No. 84 at practice today
- Freshman tight end Elyiss Williams is as big, maybe even bigger, than advertised. Stands out amongst the rest of the tight ends
- Kirby Smart made sure to tell his running backs that he wants them to "get into shape"
- Nate Frazier, Cash Jones and Chauncey Bowens the notable names out working with the running backs
- Colbie Young was spotted with the wide receivers. Was the first guy to go through drills.
- Noah Thomas brings notable size to the wide receiver room
The Bulldogs are preparing to make yet another run at the national title this season. Despite making the college football playoff and winning the conference championship, it still felt like Georgia left some meat on the bone.
With a litany of Bulldogs headed off to the NFL this offseason, Georgia will have quite a few new faces on both sides of the ball. As we get deeper into spring practice, it will be interesting to note which players are getting placed into starting roles which players will likely see an increase in usage during the 2025 college football season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily