Georgia Football Practice Observations - Bulldogs Preparing for Notre Dame
The Georgia Bulldogs are at work, preparing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Here are our observations from the open viewing period.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of bowl preparations in the lead up to their Sugar Bowl matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Due to Bowl regulations, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football program were required to allow media inside of practice for the first time since August. Here's what we learned.
Georgia Football Practice Observations
- Georgia's Running Back room is banged up. Roderick Robinson suffered an injury in practice this week and fellow running back Branson Robinson was not at practice during media availability either.
- It doesn't take long to find freshman tight end Elyiss Wiliams in the line up at practice. The massive 6'7, 240 pound tight end is a can't miss type of prospect at practice, he and fellow freshman Ethan Barbour were in attendance and at work.
- For those curious about the offensive tackle rotation between Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene, it appeared that Monroe Freeling got the first team reps.
- The quarterback rotation behind now-starter Gunner Stockton was fluid. Freshman Ryan Puglisi took second-string reps, as did sophomore Jaden Rashada. Freshman Colton Ginn was the fourth-string QB.
- Defensive Tackle Christen Miller is back at practice after missing not having played in the SEC championship game with a shoulder injury.
- Dillon Bell was at practice and a full participant after suffering an ankle injury to close the season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Sugar Bowl
- Georgia Defensive Player in Transfer Portal To Visit With SEC School
- Gunner Stockton Could Be a Familiar Story for Georgia Football
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily
Published