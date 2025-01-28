Georgia Football Projected as Top Seed for 2025 College Football Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected as the number-one seed for the 2025 college football playoffs.
While the 2024 college football season just recently ended, that hasn't stopped way-too-early predictions from rolling out from next season. The Georgia Bulldogs made the playoff field in 2024 after winning the SEC Championship but fell short of their final goal after losing to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. However, based on the latest CFP prediction, the Dawgs aren't going anywhere.
ESPN's Bill Connelly released his way-too-early 2025 college football playoff predictions, and he had the Bulldogs penciled in as the No. 1 seed and winning the SEC yet again. Here is what Connelly wrote about the Dawgs.
"Like each of the other three contenders, the Dawgs will have a new starting quarterback in 2025, but on average the quarterback position seems to mean a bit less when Georgia is involved," Connelly said. "The Dawgs threw for only 136 yards in the 2024 SEC championship game, after all, and still won. So Georgia grinds out Smart's fourth SEC title."
Georgia lost quite a few assets on both sides of the ball. Most notably quarterback Carson Beck to the transfer portal as he is at Miami and three potential first-round picks on defense in the form of Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks. However, Kirby Smart has proven over the years that departures are no reason to think that Georgia can't be successful the following season.
Connelly also had Georgia making the national championship game, beating Michigan and Alabama along the way, but losing to Penn State in the title game. A relatively disappointing end to a season but if Georgia were to make a push for a title in their first season with a new starting quarterback, the future of the program would be in great hands heading into 2026.
