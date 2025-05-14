Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Projected to Compete for SEC Title in 2025 Per Vegas

The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to compete for the SEC title in 2025 per Vegas odds.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to compete for the SEC title in 2025 per Vegas odds.

Following a season in which Georgia won the SEC and made the college football playoff, there have been differing opinions around Kirby Smart's program heading into this season. There are some questions of Georgia's ability to maintain their dominance with a new starting quarterback while replacing 13 NFL draft picks.

However, based on the latest Vegas odds that were released, Georgia isn't expected to go anywhere.

College football insider Brett McMurphy recently tweeted out the projected win totals for each SEC program and Georgia was at the top of the list at 9.5 wins, tied with Texas and Alabama.

The good news for Georgia is that Gunner Stockton saw action last season due to Carson Beck suffering an elbow injury in the SEC titla game against Texas. Stockton helped lead Georgia to a win over the Longhorns in overtime and played well against Notre Dame in the playoffs despite the loss.

The Bulldogs also made some notable additions in the portal by bringing in Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas and a handful of safeties. They also recently added running back Josh McCray, defensive lineman Josh Horton from Miami and EDGE Elo Modozie from Army during the spring portal window.

Georgia will have their fair share of new faces playing on both sides of the ball this season, but Vegas doesn't appear to believe the noise that the Bulldogs will take a step back in 2025.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football