Georgia Football Projected to Compete for SEC Title in 2025 Per Vegas
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to compete for the SEC title in 2025 per Vegas odds.
Following a season in which Georgia won the SEC and made the college football playoff, there have been differing opinions around Kirby Smart's program heading into this season. There are some questions of Georgia's ability to maintain their dominance with a new starting quarterback while replacing 13 NFL draft picks.
However, based on the latest Vegas odds that were released, Georgia isn't expected to go anywhere.
College football insider Brett McMurphy recently tweeted out the projected win totals for each SEC program and Georgia was at the top of the list at 9.5 wins, tied with Texas and Alabama.
The good news for Georgia is that Gunner Stockton saw action last season due to Carson Beck suffering an elbow injury in the SEC titla game against Texas. Stockton helped lead Georgia to a win over the Longhorns in overtime and played well against Notre Dame in the playoffs despite the loss.
The Bulldogs also made some notable additions in the portal by bringing in Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas and a handful of safeties. They also recently added running back Josh McCray, defensive lineman Josh Horton from Miami and EDGE Elo Modozie from Army during the spring portal window.
Georgia will have their fair share of new faces playing on both sides of the ball this season, but Vegas doesn't appear to believe the noise that the Bulldogs will take a step back in 2025.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily